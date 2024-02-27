Kerala government hands over Rs 10 lakh aid to family of man killed in elephant attack near Munnar

Besides Forest and district officials, the local MLA, MP and senior leaders of various political parties took part in the meeting, sources said.

A senior leader of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) here said a dawn-to-dusk hartal announced by the ruling front in KDH Village, comprising Munnar Town, was withdrawn in the wake of the financial assistance being handed over to Kumar's family and other significant decisions taken during the meeting.

"Based on a decision taken during the meeting, a cheque of Rs 10 lakh was handed over to Kumar's wife Indira," CPI Idukki district assistant secretary P Palanivel told PTI.

"A decision was also taken that the educational expenses of his children would be taken over by the government. It was also decided to recommend to the government to provide a job to one of the family members in the Forest department," he said.

In the wake of wild elephants frequent venturing into the region, a decision was taken to deploy a Rapid Response Team (RRT), he said.

Forest authorities would also provide announcements in the morning every day about the movement of stray elephants if any in the area, he added.

Monday night's incident comes after the death of two persons in attacks of wild elephants in Wayanad recently, sparking protests by local people.