Kerala government official found dead a day after CPM leader's open criticism

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A senior government official in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala</a> was found dead a day after a CPM woman leader openly made insulting remarks against him.</p><p>Additional district magistrate of Kannur district in north Kerala Naveen Babu was found hanging at his residence on Tuesday morning.</p><p>Kannur district panchayat president and CPM leader P P Divya on Monday made insulting remarks against Babu at a send-off function at the Kannur district collectorate. </p><p>Divya was said to have attended the meeting without being invited. She criticised Babu for delaying NOC to a petrol pump application. She also termed him as corrupt. Divya left the venue stating that she did not want to be present when the officer was being felicitated.</p><p>District collector and other senior officials were present at the send-off being given to Babu on being transferred to his home town Pathanamthitta.</p><p>Babu's death had triggered a row with the Congress demanding police action against him. Congress also demanded Divya's resignation.</p><p>Putting the CPM on the defensive, CPM local leaders of Babu's native place Pathanamthitta said that Babu was not at all a corrupt officer. They also sought action against Divya.</p><p>CPM local leader Malayalapuzha Mohanan told reporters that Babu's family was a traditional CPM family and they all knew Babu for a long time. "Babu was an officer with high integrity. If Divya's open criticism led to Babu's death action should be taken against her," he said.</p><p>Babu leaves behind wife and two daughters.</p>