Kerala Governor steps out of car, calls student activists 'criminals'

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday came out of his car and lambasted CPM's student wing activists who staged protest against him.
Khan also alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was involved in the conspiracy to attack him. He called the student activists 'criminals' and also accused the police of failing to provide adequate security to him as the student activists even hit his car.
The dramatic scene unfolded in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday evening after Students Federation of India waved black flags at him and tried to block his car at three places.
The Governor came out of his car and shouted at the agitators that they were criminals sent by the chief minister. He asked the police whether they would have allowed agitators to hit the CM's vehicle.
The Governor resumed his journey with additional police cover.
While opposition Congress criticised that there was security lapse, BJP reacted that if the police could not give security to Governor, BJP activists will provide security.
The SFI staged the protest alleging that the Governor was saffronising universities in the state by nominating BJP-RSS loyalists .