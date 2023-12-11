Kerala Governor steps out of car, calls student activists 'criminals'

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday came out of his car and lambasted CPM's student wing activists who staged protest against him.

Khan also alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was involved in the conspiracy to attack him. He called the student activists 'criminals' and also accused the police of failing to provide adequate security to him as the student activists even hit his car.

The dramatic scene unfolded in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday evening after Students Federation of India waved black flags at him and tried to block his car at three places.