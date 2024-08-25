Kerala govt forms special team to probe alleged sexual abuse in Malayalam film industry

Thiruvananthapuram: While two prominent personalities in the Malayalam film industry stepped down from the posts they were holding in view of the sexual abuse allegations, more women are coming forward to raise sexual assault allegations against other film personalities, including a MLA of the ruling CPM. Post this, the Kerala government has decided to form a special investigation team comprising women IPS officers to probe the allegations.

All this comes in the backdrop of the Justice Hema Committee report on sexual assault and other grave issues faced by women employed in the Malayalam film industry. The series of allegations resemble the '#MeToo' campaign that rocked Hollywood in 2017.

National award winning filmmaker Ranjith stepped down from the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman post in view of allegations raised by Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra, while popular actor Siddique resigned the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) general secretary post in the wake of sexual allegation raised by actor Revathy Sampath.

Popular actor turned politician and CPM MLA M Mukesh is on the defensive too as casting director Tess Joseph reiterated the sexual allegations that she had raised against Mukesh in 2018.

Mukesh termed the allegations as baseless and politically motivated even as the Congress staged a protest at his home town and constituency Kollam in south Kerala.

Another artist Divya Gopinath alleged that even as she complained to the AMMA in 2018 about a bitter experience she faced by actor Alencier, but the association did not take any action.