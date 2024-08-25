Kerala govt forms special team to probe alleged sexual abuse in Malayalam film industry

Thiruvananthapuram: While two prominent personalities in the Malayalam film industry stepped down from the posts they were holding in view of the sexual abuse allegations, more women are coming forward to raise sexual assault allegations against other film personalities, including a MLA of the ruling CPM. Post this, the Kerala government has decided to form a special investigation team comprising women IPS officers to probe the allegations.
All this comes in the backdrop of the Justice Hema Committee report on sexual assault and other grave issues faced by women employed in the Malayalam film industry. The series of allegations resemble the '#MeToo' campaign that rocked Hollywood in 2017.
National award winning filmmaker Ranjith stepped down from the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman post in view of allegations raised by Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra, while popular actor Siddique resigned the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) general secretary post in the wake of sexual allegation raised by actor Revathy Sampath.
Popular actor turned politician and CPM MLA M Mukesh is on the defensive too as casting director Tess Joseph reiterated the sexual allegations that she had raised against Mukesh in 2018.
Mukesh termed the allegations as baseless and politically motivated even as the Congress staged a protest at his home town and constituency Kollam in south Kerala.
Another artist Divya Gopinath alleged that even as she complained to the AMMA in 2018 about a bitter experience she faced by actor Alencier, but the association did not take any action.
Actress Sonia Malhar also revealed that she suffered sexual harassment from an young actor in 2013. She did not reveal the name.
In view of the series of allegations coming out, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a meeting with top police officers and decided to form a SIT headed by Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner IG Sparjan Kumar.
It will have women IPS officers DIG Thiruvananthapuram range Ajeetha Beegum, SP Crime Branch Merin Joseph , AIG coastal police G Poonkuzhali and Kerala Police Academy assistant director Aishwarya Dongre as members apart from two other male IPS officers. Crime Branch ADGP H Venkatesh will be supervising the probe.
Sources said that the special team would approach the women who raised the allegations. If they are willing to give complaints, further action would be taken.
The state government was earlier of the view that further probe was not possible on the basis of the sexual assaults disclosed by women before the Hema committee as those who deposed before the committee wanted to ensure privacy.
However, since many women in the film industry, including Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra, came out in the open and many posted bitter experiences on social media, the government is compelled to take further action.
Youth Congress as well as an individual had already filed petitions seeking action against Siddique and Ranjith. Since the HC is already considering the matter, the state government could face adverse remarks from the court in case of any inaction on the allegations and complaints, sources point out.