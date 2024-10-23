Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala govt grants DA & DR hike, adding Rs 2,000 crore to annual expenditure

Finance Minister K N Balagopal also announced the approval of one instalment of Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 10:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 10:29 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us