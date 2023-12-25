Kerala HC directs TDB to ensure water, other facilities to Sabarimala devotees at Edathavalams

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday held a special sitting and issued directions to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to provide water, snacks and other facilities at 'Edathavalams' to devotees on the way to Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala for the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage.

A bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and G Girish held the special sitting taking note of news reports claiming that devotees, including children, were stuck on the roads to Sabarimala for over 12 hours without food or water.

The bench directed TDB to ensure water, snacks and other facilities are provided at the 'Edathavalams', which are short-term resting places for pilgrims, a lawyer associated with the matter said.

The court also directed the State Police chief to overall supervise the crowd control operations in and around the shrine and to deploy additional police personnel if necessary, the lawyer said.

Reports also stated that pilgrims' vehicles were stopped on the roads at various places for hours on end due to the huge rush at Sabarimala.

Devotees, from the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, were seen on TV channels claiming that they had been stopped at various places on the route to Sabarimala without any arrangements for food and water.

Even devotees at Sannidhanam in Sabarimala were seen complaining that they have been stuck in the queues for several hours.