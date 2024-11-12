Kerala High Court says Waqf Amendment Act of 2013 will not have retrospective effect, quashes case

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala High Court has held that the Waqf Amendment Act of 2013 will not have retrospective effect and quashed a case registered against postal authorities for possession of Waqf property land in Kozhikode without the prior sanction of Waqf board.</p><p>The order has come amidst widespread protest in Kerala over eviction notices issued by the Wakf board to people at various places.</p>.Waqf land claims rising in Kerala as families including Muslims get eviction notices, BJP smells blood.<p>A local court in Kozhikode had initiated a case against officials of the Marikunnu post office in the district in 2017 for allegedly possessing a Waqf land without permission. The post office was functioning in a rented building, which was later marked as Waqf land.</p><p>The post office was functioning in the property much before 2013 and hence the charges under section 52 A of the Waqf Amendment Act of 2013 could not be invoked against the officials, the HC held.</p>