Kerala Human Rights Commission initiates case on racist remarks by Mohiniyattam dancer

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission here on Friday initiated a case against Kalamandalam Satyabhama junior, a senior Mohiniyattam dancer, over her controversial racist remarks allegedly against a fellow artist on a YouTube channel.

State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) member V K Beena Kumari directed Thrissur district police chief and the government's Secretary for Culture to look into the statement by the dancer and submit a report within 15 days, a statement issued by the Commission said.

The action was taken by the Commission on its own based on media reports, it said, adding that a human rights activist Guinness Madasamy had also filed a complaint on the same issue.

As the video of the racial remarks by Satyabhama went viral on social media and was aired on news channels on Thursday, noted Mohiniyattam dancer Dr RLV Ramakrishnan had alleged that her comments were directed at him, and threatened to initiate legal action against her.

The video and her subsequent statements defending what she had said was severely criticised by many on social media, cutting across political lines.