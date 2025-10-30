Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala man booked for pouring hot fish curry on wife’s face over black magic row

The victim Rejila Gafoor (36) of Vaikkal near Chadayamangalam, has been admitted to the hospital, while her husband, Sajeer, is absconding, they added.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 09:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 09:23 IST
India NewsKeralaCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us