<p>Kasaragod: Two minor girls suffered burn injuries after the father of one of them allegedly poured acid on them in Panathadi village of this northern <a href="https://deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala </a>district, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>Rajapuram police registered a case against Manoj K C (48), a native of Karike in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka, and launched a manhunt after he absconded, they said.</p>.<p>According to police, the incident occurred around 10.30 am on Friday when Manoj reached the house of his wife's brother in Parakadavu in Panathadi village.</p>.<p>Manoj and his wife reportedly had a troubled marital life. Following frequent quarrels, she had left their house and was staying with her brother.</p><p>On Friday, Manoj's 17-year-old daughter and her 10-year-old cousin were playing in the courtyard when he allegedly opened a bottle of acid used for processing rubber sheets and poured it on them before fleeing from the place, police said.</p>.<p>The acid caused burns on the hand and thigh of Manoj's daughter, while her cousin suffered minor burns on the face and hands, according to the FIR.</p>.<p>Both girls were rushed to a nearby hospital and are undergoing treatment.</p>.<p>Police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 329(3) (criminal trespass), 124(1) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid), 109(1) (attempt to murder), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation).</p>.<p>Efforts are on to trace Manoj in Kerala and Karnataka, and the assistance of Karnataka police would be sought if required, police added. </p>