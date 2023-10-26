Kerala plans alternative textbooks to resist attempts to replace 'India' with 'Bharat'

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is considering the option of bringing in new textbooks to counter the proposals to replace 'India' with 'Bharat' in textbooks of National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT).

Kerala had earlier introduced supplementary textbooks for higher secondary students by including portions like Mahatma Gandhi's assassination and Mughal kingdom that were removed from NCERT textbooks.

Kerala general education minister and CPM leader V Sivankutty said that such a counter measure would be initiated if NCERT implements the recommendations of the high-level committee for social sciences to replace the name 'India' with 'Bharat' in textbooks.