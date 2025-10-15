Menu
Kerala: Student uses pepper spray in classroom; 7 students, 2 teachers hospitalised

According to the school authorities, as a teacher entered a higher secondary class room after interval, several students were found to be suffering from breathing difficulties.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 10:58 IST
Published 15 October 2025, 10:58 IST
India NewsKeralaThiruvananthapurampepper spray

