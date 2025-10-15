<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Several students and teachers of a school in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala's </a>Thiruvananthapuram were hospitalised after a student used pepper spray in the classroom.</p><p>The incident happened at the Punnamoodu government higher secondary school on the suburbs of the city on Wednesday. Seven students and two teachers were taken to the Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital. Reason for using the pepper spray is not yet known.</p>.Massive ganja farm destroyed in Kerala's Attappady forest.<p>According to the school authorities, as a teacher entered a higher secondary class room after interval, several students were found to be suffering from breathing difficulties. Some of them even ran out of the class. Two teachers who rushed to the class hearing the students screaming also suffered breathing difficulties.</p><p>All were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital and those with severe difficulties were rushed to the medical college hospital.</p><p>The school authorities were trying to identify the student who used the pepper spray. There were unconfirmed reports that one of the students used the pepper spray for fun.</p>