Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala temple fire accident: Three arrested

The fire accident during a Theyyam performance at a temple near Neeleswaram late Monday night left 154 people injured, eight of them seriously, when firecrackers stored in the vicinity exploded.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 17:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 17:09 IST
India NewsKeralaKasaragod

Follow us on :

Follow Us