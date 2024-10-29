Kerala temple fire accident: Three arrested

<p>Kasaragod (Kerala): Three people were arrested in connection with fire accident that took place at a temple in nearby Neeleswaram, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The arrested persons were identified as Rajesh P, Bharathan and Chandrashekharan, they said.</p>.Blast and a ball of fire: Midnight mishap at Kerala temple sends hundreds fleeing in panic.<p>Of them, Bharathan and Chandrashekharan were secretary and president of the temple committee, Rajesh was the one who set off firecrackers during the time of the mishap, the police said.</p>.<p>The fire accident during a Theyyam performance at a temple near Neeleswaram late Monday night left 154 people injured, eight of them seriously, when firecrackers stored in the vicinity exploded.</p>