Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala temple restricts use of 'Tulsi' as offering due to pesticide

Many temple staff frequently complained of issues like allergy and itching owing to handling of 'Tulsi', which forced the temple authorities to advise the devotees to avoid 'Tulsi' as offering.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 13:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2024, 13:19 IST
India NewsKeralatemplePesticideTulsi

Follow us on :

Follow Us