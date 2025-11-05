<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has increased the price of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nandini">Nandini </a>ghee by Rs 90 per litre and price of butter by Rs 26 per kg. </p><p>With the increase in prices, the cost of one litre of ghee stands at Rs 700 and one kg of butter stands at Rs 570.</p><p>Citizens who purchased ghee and butter were in for a shock as the new rates came into effect from Wednesday.</p>.Prices of Nandini ghee, butter, paneer, other products to come down from September 22.<p>Senior KMF officials said that the decision was taken owing to the increasing prices in the international market. “Even in the international market, the prices are rising owing to the high demand. Our ghee prices are the lowest and even after the increase, it will still be one of the lowest prices. We need to increase the prices to ensure the economics work out according to what is happening in the global market,” a senior KMF official said.</p><p>That apart, the officials also noted that they were paying farmers the same amount irrespective of the season and this was resulting in losses.</p><p>“Usually, during the winter and the monsoon season, the cows are not under stress and hence produce more yield. Till now, we were giving the farmers a lesser price during this season and higher price during the summer. However, now, we are paying them uniformly during all seasons and hence the difference has to be recovered. Thus, price rise cannot be avoided to ensure it works out for us,” yet another official said.</p><p>Recently, owing to the slash in GST slabs, the price of Nandini ghee had come down from Rs 640 to Rs 610.</p>