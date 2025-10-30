<p>Thrissur: Police have registered a case against a 37-year-old woman who allegedly abandoned an eight-month-old fetus at a quarry in Attoor here, officials said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The accused has been identified as Swapna, a resident of Bhagavathikunnu in Attoor.</p>.<p>The case was registered on Wednesday night, police said.</p>.<p>According to officials at the Cheruthuruthi police station, Swapna was recently admitted to a hospital with severe bleeding.</p>.<p>Hospital authorities suspected that she had undergone an illegal abortion and alerted the police.</p>.<p>A subsequent probe revealed that Swapna had concealed her pregnancy from her family and had taken abortion pills last month to terminate her eight-month pregnancy, police said.</p>.<p>As per the FIR, she delivered the fetus in the toilet of her house, placed it inside a bag, and later abandoned it at a nearby quarry.</p>.<p>Police said a case has been registered against her under Sections 88 (causing miscarriage) and 94 (secret disposal of a dead child’s body) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.</p>.<p>Swapna is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, and her statement will be recorded once her health improves.</p>.<p>Police said statements from her relatives will also be taken as part of the investigation.</p>