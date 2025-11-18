Kerala: Woman collapses, dies in Sabarimala darshan queue

<p>Pathanamthitta, Kerala: A 58-year-old woman collapsed and died while waiting in queue for darshan at the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala on Tuesday, sources in the district administration said.</p>.<p>Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) President K Jayakumar told reporters that the woman's body would be transported back to her native place in an ambulance at the the TDB's expense.</p>.<p>The deceased woman is from Koyilandy in Kozhikode district, officials said.</p>.Heavy rush at Sabarimala leading to chaos as queues for 'darshan' stretch up to 10 hours .<p>Meanwhile, a bus carrying around 33 pilgrims, including children, from Karnataka overturned near Erumely in Kottayam district while on the way to Sabarimala, police said.</p>.<p>Three of the passengers suffered minor scrapes and bruises and were discharged after treatment, they said.</p>.<p>The accident occurred as the driver was overtaking another vehicle from the right side on a downward slope and lost control, police said.</p>