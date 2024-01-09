Kerala Youth Congress president's arrest triggers protest across state

Thiruvananthapuram: Youth Congress Kerala state president Rahul Mankoottathil was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a secretariat march last month that had turned violent.
The Congress and the Youth Congress is staging protests against the arrest at various places.
The Congress alleged that the government was trying to suppress protests using police force. They are of the belief that there was no reason to arrest Mankoottathil from his house during the wee hours as he was not absconding.
A team of Thiruvananthapuram city police arrested Mankoottathil from his house at Adoor in Pathanamthitta early in the morning.
His mother, Beena, told reporters that her son was held after police surrounded the house as he if he was a terrorist or an absconding person.
The police entred the house and knocked at Mankoottathil's bedroom door, and nabbed him. Local party workers who rushed to the house tried to block the police vehicle.
Mankoottathil was arraigned as the fourth accused in the case pertaining to a secretariat march on December 20. The march was taken out in protest against the police action on Youth Congress workers who waved black flags at the Chief Minister in various parts of the state. The march turned violent and police vehicles were also damaged. Sections of the PDPP Act were also invoked in the case.
Opposition leader V D Satheesan, who inaugurated the march, was arraigned as the first accused in the case and Congress MLAs Shafi Parambil and M Vincent are the others accused.