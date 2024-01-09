Kerala Youth Congress president's arrest triggers protest across state

Thiruvananthapuram: Youth Congress Kerala state president Rahul Mankoottathil was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a secretariat march last month that had turned violent.

The Congress and the Youth Congress is staging protests against the arrest at various places.

The Congress alleged that the government was trying to suppress protests using police force. They are of the belief that there was no reason to arrest Mankoottathil from his house during the wee hours as he was not absconding.

A team of Thiruvananthapuram city police arrested Mankoottathil from his house at Adoor in Pathanamthitta early in the morning.