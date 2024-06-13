Kuwait fire shatters scores of families in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Noohu, 42, a native of Malappuram leaves behind wife and three young daughters, while Kollam native Lukose, 48, was planning to come down home by next month for his daughter's admission to a nursing college.

The fire mishap at Kuwait has shattered many families like that of Noohu and George as they lost not just their dear ones and hopes, but also the lone bread winner of their families.

So far, 23 victims of the Wednesday wee hour fire mishap have been identified as Malayalis from across the state. The death toll was feared to go up as many others, including Malayalis, are under treatment in Kuwait and the condition of some were reported to be critical. Some bodies charred in the fire were also yet to be identified.