Kuwait fire tragedy: Pall of gloom descends over two Kottayam families

"Nothing was fixed. They had seen the girl. They were planning to move forward with the proposal after he returns and they shift into the new home," the landlord said. He remembered Sabu as an excellent and hard-working student. "His brothers were also excellent in their studies. The youngest is working in Israel, and the one in the middle is in Kuwait," he said.

Besides Sabu, another person belonging to Kottayam, 27-year-old Srihari Pradeep, was also living in the same building in Kuwait which caught fire.

His father, Pradeep, too, works in Kuwait. A friend of the family told reporters that Srihari had gone back to Kuwait last week, on June 5.