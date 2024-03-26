Left govt, police trying to save those responsible for vet student's death: UDF

The opposition leader, in his post, said that Sidharthan's father -- Jayaprakash -- and family were worried that the alleged killers of the student were being protected by the government, police and CPI(M) leaders.

Satheesan said that all support would be extended to Sidharathan's family in their fight to bring those responsible for the student's death to justice.

He also claimed that the protests by the opposition's student, youth and women's organizations and the pressure of the coming election were the factors that forced Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to decide to hand over the investigation to the CBI.

The move to sabotage the case will be resisted at all costs, he added.

After meeting Satheesan, the father spoke to reporters and claimed that his son was being harassed for eight months before his death according to a news report after Sidharathan's death.

He also claimed that various senior SFI leaders were 'camping' at the college for several months and his son was allegedly made to strip sit on his knees.

'They were all aware of what was going on. They could have put an end to it back then. I cannot believe that the senior SFI leaders were unaware of what was happening there,' he said.

He further said that he came to meet Satheesan as he has faith in the opposition leader who has been helping him right from the start.

'I can go and meet someone whom I can trust. Actually, I should be going to the party ruling the state and seeking justice. But, I am not going there as everyone knows what will happen if I do. I came to meet him (Satheesan) as I was 100 per cent confident he would help me,' the father said.