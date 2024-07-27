Home
Malayalam actors Arjun Ashokan, Sangeeth Prathap injured in car accident during film shoot

While shooting a chase scene of the upcoming film titled 'Bromance', the car in which the actors travelled crashed into two bikes parked in front of a hotel and toppled, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 July 2024, 07:03 IST

Kochi: Four people, including Malayalam actors Arjun Ashokan and Sangeeth Prathap, were injured while shooting for a stunt scene in the port city early on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred on MG road here by 1.30 am.

While shooting a chase scene of the upcoming film titled Bromance, the car in which the actors travelled crashed into two bikes parked in front of a hotel and toppled, they said.

Three persons in the car including Ashokan, Prathap and a food delivery agent standing on the road suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

The condition of the four is said to be stable now.

