Malayalam film director Venugopan passes away

Alappuzha: Noted Malayalam movie director U Venugopan passes away on Friday at his house near Cherthala here, family sources said.
Venugopan, known for his movies Sharjah to Sharjah, Sarvopari Palakkaran and Kusruthi Kuruppu, among others, was undergoing treatment for an ailment, sources said.
He had worked as assistant director to noted director P Padmarajan in Njan Gandharvan and Namukku Parkkan Munthiri Thoppukal, among other films.
Venugopan made his directorial debut with Kusruthi Kuruppu starring Jayaram and Meena in the lead roles in 1998.
The funeral was held on the premises of his house at Cherthala.
Published 21 June 2024, 18:45 IST