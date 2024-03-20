Man assaults woman police officer, kicked nurse in Kerala; arrested

According to the police, the accused man arrived at the bus stop in an inebriated state and misbehaved with a woman there.

When the woman police officer intervened, he allegedly assaulted her and was taken into custody only after more officers arrived there, they said.

In connection with the first incident, an FIR under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 294(b) (obscene acts and songs in a public place) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.

From the bus stop, the man was taken to a taluk hospital for medical examination, they added.

At the taluk hospital, the man allegedly kicked a nurse and also hit a police officer standing there, before he was subdued.

An FIR under section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, in connection with the second incident, police said.

The accused will be produced before the concerned court today for being remanded.