'Man-eater' tiger caged in Wayanad district finally, locals protest demanding animal be put down

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as a tiger that recently killed a person at Vakeri near Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad was trapped in a cage set up by the forest department on Monday, the local people staged a protest demanding that the 'man-eater' be put down.
The tiger was trapped in a cage in the afternoon. Immediately local people, including women, gathered at the spot demanding that the tiger should be killed at once. The locals agitated, refusing to let the forest officials from taking the tiger.
Later senior forest officials and district administration held talks with the locals and convinced them that their demand would be considered. Subsequently the protest was withdrawn and the tiger was shifted from the spot by night.
The tiger is suspected to have killed a farmer, identified as one Prajeesh around 10 days ago. The forest department later identified the tiger, a male aged 13, that killed the farmer and cages were set up to trap the animal.
Kerala forest minister A K Saseendran had earlier stated that the 'man-eater' tiger would be shot.