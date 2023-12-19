'Man-eater' tiger caged in Wayanad district finally, locals protest demanding animal be put down

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as a tiger that recently killed a person at Vakeri near Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad was trapped in a cage set up by the forest department on Monday, the local people staged a protest demanding that the 'man-eater' be put down.

The tiger was trapped in a cage in the afternoon. Immediately local people, including women, gathered at the spot demanding that the tiger should be killed at once. The locals agitated, refusing to let the forest officials from taking the tiger.