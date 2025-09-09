<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A Muslim scholar in Kerala has stated that many ministers and bureaucrats were having "in-charge wives" and such persons were openly opposing polygamy.</p><p>Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulamma central mushawara member and Darul Huda Islamic University founder vice chancellor Bahauddeen Muhammed Nadwi made the controversial statement as part of a bid to justify the provisions in Islamic laws to have up to four wives at a time.</p>.Vijayan govt faces heat over back-to-back assault allegations by Kerala police, Opposition stages protest.<p>Speaking at a Sunni Mahal federation meeting at Kozhikode the other day, Nadvi said, "there are many duplicitous gentlemen in our society. They include central and state ministers, MPs, MLAs and bureaucrats who have in-charge wives or wives in-charge apart from their legal wives. Names of in-charge wives won't be revealed. Such persons are opposing the provisions to have more than one wife."</p><p>He also said that Kerala former chief minister and communist leader E M S Namboodiripad's mother got married at the age of eleven. No one insulted EMS or his mother over it as it was the practice during those days, he said.</p><p>The CPI(M) local activists of Kozhikode strongly flayed the remarks of the Islamic scholar.<br></p>