MoEF to use Salim Ali centre for mitigating man-animal conflicts: Union minister Bhupender Yadav

Another issue of importance that he highlighted was capacity building. "Our ministry under the leadership and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will support capacity building of frontline staff and other frontline departments for use of early warning systems, modern technology, equipment and tracking systems," the minister, who arrived in Kerala's Wayanad district following the rise in animal attacks here, said.

On the issue of alerting residents about wild animal incursions into inhabited areas, Yadav said he has suggested to the District Collector to create a WhatsApp group of the forest officers and the district administration. In addition to that, regular bulletins, about a particular animal's movements, can also be circulated through FM or community radios, he said.

The Union Minister, who arrived here on Wednesday evening, had visited the families of the three men who died in animal attacks in this high range district and assured them all possible help to put their lives back on track.

Ajeesh and Paul were trampled to death by two different wild elephants this month, while Prajeesh was killed by a tiger in December 2023.

A state ministerial delegation had visited Wayanad on Tuesday on directions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the remedial proposals during a meeting attended by the local people's representatives and officials.

Prior to that Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had visited the family members of those who were killed in animal attacks.