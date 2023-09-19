Home
Homeindiakerala

Nipah outbreak under control but threat is not over yet, says Kerala CM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday the Nipah outbreak reported from Kozhikode district is under control but the threat of the infectious disease is not over yet. He said that at present, it is not possible to rule out the chance of a second wave.
Last Updated 19 September 2023, 14:09 IST

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday the Nipah outbreak reported from Kozhikode district is under control but the threat of the infectious disease is not over yet.

He said that at present, it is not possible to rule out the chance of a second wave of the Nipah outbreak.

"It cannot be said that the threat of Nipah is completely over," the Chief Minister told a press conference here.

Vijayan said the state health system could effectively prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

"The health system is working cautiously. Early detection of the virus averted a dangerous situation," he said.

Narrating the steps taken by the government to check the prevention of the disease, Vijayan said currently 994 people are under surveillance.

Samples of 304 people were collected, and of this, the test results of 267 people have been received, he added.

He said six people tested positive and nine people are under observation at Kozhikode Medical College.

The Chief Minister said even the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) could not provide a clear answer to why Nipah cases are being reported from Kozhikode district.

Nipah cases were reported from the Kozhikode district on previous occasions in 2018 and 2021.

(Published 19 September 2023, 14:09 IST)
