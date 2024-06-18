No more 'request', only 'demand' in Kollam district panchayat in Kerala

District panchayat president P K Gopan of the CPI(M) told DH that in democracy people need to be considered as masters as they elect the governing bodies of the panchayat. Hence, they need not 'request' to the members elected by them for any official services from the panchayat.



Moreover, the practice of people requesting the members elected by them for any services was a residue of the colonial system. These thoughts prompted the panchayat to do away with 'applications' and 'requests' and instead introduce 'demand forms', he added.



The panchayat governing body formally passed the suggestion in this regard and decided to implement it from July 1.