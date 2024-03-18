PETA, actor Priyamani donate mechanical elephant to Kerala temple

Kochi: The non profit organization People for Ethical Treatment of Animals India along with actor Priyamani donated a life-size mechanical elephant to the Thrikkayil Mahadeva Temple in Kochi following the temple's decision to never own or hire live elephants.

The mechanical elephant, named Mahadevan, will be used to conduct ceremonies at the temple in a safe and cruelty-free manner, PETA said in a release on Sunday. This is the second such elephant being introduced in Kerala.

An inaugural ceremony was held on Sunday at the temple followed by a chenda melam performance by Master Vedharth Raman and his band and a panchavadyam by Venu Marrar and his band, the release said.

"The advances in technology means we can maintain our rich cultural practices and heritage while ensuring that animals are not harmed," Priyamani was quoted as saying in the release.