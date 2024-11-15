Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

PETA India gifts life-size mechanical elephant to Kerala temple

The mechanical jumbo was launched on November 14 at the temple by child actor Sreepath Yan on the occasion of Children's Day, the statement said.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 05:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2024, 05:41 IST
Kerala NewselephanttempleTrendingPETA India

Follow us on :

Follow Us