Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI(M) deny KPSC bribery allegations

CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretary P Mohanan also maintained the same stand. He told reporters that a section of the media and CPI(M)'s political rivals were raising such baseless allegations to tarnish the image of Riyas as well as the LDF government.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress, who raised the issue in the Assembly, said that the CPI(M) was trying to settle the bribery row within the party instead of going for a police investigation. The allegation had affected the credibility of the KPSC, he said.

The Opposition staged a walkout in protest against the government decision not to seek a police probe into the allegation.

A CPI(M) local leader of Kozhikode allegedly offered KPSC member post to a woman homoeo doctor from Kozhikode by demanding Rs 60 lakh several months back and accepted Rs 22 lakh as advance.

He allegedly told them that Riyas and a couple of other senior party leaders from Kozhikode would be helping in the appointment. But as the doctor did not get the appointment, the doctor and her husband reportedly complained to the CPI(M) leadership.