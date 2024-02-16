PM Modi to visit Kerala on February 27; likely to hold roadshow in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on February 27, his third visit to the state this year.

Sources said that Modi will attend the closing ceremony of padayatra led by BJP state president K Surendran. The Prime Minister is also likely to conduct a roadshow in the city. Discussion on BJP candidates for the Lok Sabha polls may also take place during Modi's visit.

With BJP doing everything possible to open a Lok Sabha account from Kerala, speculations are also rife that party's national leaders might contest from the state, especially since Congress top leader Rahul Gandhi is most likely to contest from Wayanad in Kerala.