<p>Malappuram: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra trekked deep into the Karulai forests in this district to meet the Cholanaykkar tribal community, where she listened to their concerns and assured support.</p>.<p>Priyanka, who is in her Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency since September 11, was briefed about the forest and the tribal community's problems during her journey by C Vinod, who is doing a PhD in Tribal Economy, a party release said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Vinod, a member of the tribal community, had described their plight earlier to her during her poll camp aign and it is on his request that she visited the Cholanaykkars, it added.</p>.<p>After visiting the community, the Congress MP brought their representatives back to the Forest department's Inspection Bungalow for discussion on their demands regarding houses and bridges.</p>.<p>She held discussions with the forest department officials and the community's representatives regarding their demands, the release said.</p>.<p>Subsequently, she also met with people who work with the tribal community, it added.</p>.<p>After visiting the Cholanaykkar tribal community, the Congress MP reached the Nilambur teak depot.</p>.<p>She walked around the depot and inquired about the activities of the museum located there, the release said.</p>.<p>Earlier in the day, Priyanka visited the Nilambur Railway Station to assess the development work being carried out there.</p>.<p>She also discussed the Vaniyambalam Railway flyover, Nilambur station's renovation and other railway-related needs in the area, the release said.</p>.<p>During the day, she also posted a video on social media platform 'X' about her visit to the site of the proposed Padinjarathara–Poozhithodu road at Kottiyamvayal in Wayanad district.</p>.<p>Along with the video, she put up a post which said, "Visited the proposed Padinjarathara–Poozhithodu road site at Kottiyamvayal, along with the District Collector, District Forest Officer and PWD Executive Engineers.</p>.<p>"This new road would make a big difference by providing an alternate route for the Thamarassery ghat road, which would improve the connectivity of the Wayanad district." PTI HMP KH ROH</p>