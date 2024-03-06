Rahul Gandhi demands CBI probe into veterinary student's death, accuses Kerala authorities of cover-up

Wayanad: Former Congress chief and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded a CBI investigation into the death of veterinary student J S Sidharthan, alleging that Kerala law enforcement agencies and university authorities are attempting to protect those responsible for it.

In a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Gandhi said the "tragic death" of Sidharthan after "days of gruesome torture" at the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Wayanad has "shocked our collective conscience". The perpetrators are active members of the Students Federation of India (SFI), he alleged.

"It has been brought to my notice that the university administration as well as the law enforcement agencies sought to shield the perpetrators instead of bringing them to book. I unequivocally condemn this deliberate ploy to cover up the case," Gandhi said, days after Sidharthan was found dead in a hostel in Gandhi's parliamentary constituency, an incident that sent shockwaves across the state.