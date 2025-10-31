Menu
Maharashtra signs MoU with Abu Dhabi Ports

Minister of Ports & Fisheries Nitesh Rane said it was a challenging initiative; however, our vision to make Maharashtra a leading maritime hub kept us determined.
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 09:55 IST
Published 31 October 2025, 09:55 IST
Maharashtra NewsAbu DhabiDevendra FadnavisNitesh RanePortMoU

