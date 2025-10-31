<p>Mumbai: In a first in India, the Government of Maharashtra has signed an MoU with the Abu Dhabi Ports Group, along with the Investment Resource & Presidential Office of Abu Dhabi, marking a new era of international cooperation in the maritime sector, with the Ministry of Ports.</p><p>This MoU envisions investments up to USD 2 billion across diversified sectors, including shipbuilding, ship-breaking, water transport, port infrastructure, and sports management, thereby strengthening Maharashtra’s position as a leading maritime hub of India.</p>.Maharashtra: Successful talks between Devendra Fadnavis-led government and farmers.<p>Minister of Ports & Fisheries Nitesh Rane said it was a challenging initiative; however, our vision to make Maharashtra a leading maritime hub kept us determined. </p><p>“Today, we are proud to see this partnership take shape. This is also the first-ever agreement by the Port of Abu Dhabi with any Indian state government, underscoring Maharashtra’s strategic importance and global readiness for maritime expansion and blue-economy growth,” he said. </p><p>The MoU signing ceremony was graced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.</p><p>Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Sethi, Chief Executive Officer, Maharashtra Maritime Board, Shri Pradeep P, Chief Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi Ports, Ahmad Al Mutawa, Chief Executive Officer, Equiline Group, Salah Al Nasser, Managing Director & CEO, Rural Enhancers Group, Ambar Ayade, were present. </p><p>The partnership aims to promote technological collaboration, port modernization, logistics development, and maritime employment generation, aligning with Maharashtra’s long-term vision of a Blue Economy-driven growth by 2030.</p>