<p>Thiruvananthapuram: In an embarrassment to the CPI(M) government in Kerala, Kerala Kalamandalam deemed-to-be university chancellor and renowned artiste Mallika Sarabhai has lamented political appointments in the university.</p><p>Sarabhai was appointed as the chancellor of the university by the Kerala government in 2022 by replacing the then Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan from the post after the latter alleged of politicisation of appointments in universities.</p><p><br>Sarabhai told a section of the media that the majority of the employees of the Kalamandalam were not even competent enough to draft a letter or maintain accounts properly. She said that the university staff were not given proper training. She also said that she was not opposing political appointments, but wanted to ensure that qualified people are appointed. </p><p>Earlier this year Sarabhai offered support to the ongoing stir by ASHA workers against the state government. </p><p>She had lamented that restrictions were imposed on her freedom of expression as she was holding the chancellor post.</p>