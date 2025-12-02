Right-wing activist Rahul Easwar stages hunger strike in Thiruvananthapuram prison

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Right-wing activist and social commentator Rahul Easwar is staging a hunger strike in a prison in Thiruvananthapuram where he is kept in judicial remand in the case pertaining to defaming the woman who lodged a sexual assault complaint against Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil.</p><p>Easwar is staging the protest alleging that the police invoked fake charges against him for denying bail. He is only taking water after he was remanded on Monday.</p>.Ladakh statehood row | Sonam Wangchuk calls off hunger strike amid arson, BJP blames Congress.<p>Easwar's wife Deepa told reporters that though bailable charges were only invoked against him initially, the police later invoked non-bailable charges as part of conspiracy to put him behind the bars. Hence he was staging the protest in the prison.</p><p>Easwar who was in Thiruvananthapuram district prison was later shifted to the central prison in the district.</p><p>Several others, including Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary and former BJP leader Sandeep Varrier, were also booked by the police on charges of defaming the woman.</p>