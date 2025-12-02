Menu
Right-wing activist Rahul Easwar stages hunger strike in Thiruvananthapuram prison

Easwar is staging the protest alleging that the police invoked fake charges against him for denying bail. He is only taking water after he was remanded on Monday.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 13:33 IST
Published 02 December 2025, 13:33 IST
