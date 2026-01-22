Menu
Ex-BMC chief Chahal to head Mumbai Police Housing Project with MoS status

Chahal, who is currently Additional Chief Secretary (Home), will take charge after his superannuation at the end of this month, according to a government resolution (GR) issued on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 08:02 IST
Published 22 January 2026, 08:02 IST
