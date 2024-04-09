Row over Youth Congress workers joining BJP near ex-CM Karunakaran's final resting place

The event to welcome the Youth Congress leaders to BJP was held on a specially erected stage in the building near the final resting place of former Chief Minister Karunakaran and his wife Kalyanikutty Amma.

Those who joined the saffron party were reportedly the Mandalam office-bearers of the Youth Congress, who were close to Venugopal, in Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency.

Besides Padmaja Venugopal, BJP state vice-president K Gopalakrishnan, district president Aneesh Kumar, state secretary Nagesh and so on welcomed the Congress leaders and activists to the saffron party by draping shawls.

They offered prayers at the memorial of Karunakaran after the function.

Padmaja later said several leaders and activists of the Congress expressed interest to join BJP and they would leave the grand old party soon.

However, the conduct of the function near the memorial of Karunakaran and his wife didn't go down well with their son Muraleedharan.

A visibly annoyed Muraleedharan lashed out at his sister Padmaja and said he won't give away the final resting place of his father and mother to Sangh Parivar people.

He also criticised Padmaja for choosing today, the anniversary of his departed mother, to organise the function.

"I never expected such a cheap political act from her on this day. I will be more vigilant in the coming days...The soul of my father will not forgive this act," the senior leader further said.