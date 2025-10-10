<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A probe into the Sabarimala gold missing allegations has revealed that 474.90 gram gold from the platings of the temple was illegally taken by Bengaluru-based Malayali Unnikrishnan Potti and also exposed the serious procedural irregularities.</p><p>Based on the probe report of the Travancore Devaswom Board's (TDB) vigilance wing, the Kerala High Court on Friday directed the police special investigation team to register a criminal case and submit an investigation report in six weeks.</p>.Sabarimala missing gold row: Congress MLAs suspended for attacking watch and ward in Kerala Assembly.<p>In the meantime, it also came to light that the 'yoga danda' (T-shaped wooden staff) and 'rudraksha' bead chain of the Ayyappa deity were gold plated in 2019 by then devaswom board president A Padmakumar's son Jayashankar Padman without following any procedures.</p><p>Despite the glaring irregularities during the term of the Pinarayi Vijayan led CPM government getting exposed, the CPM is trying to wash its hands of the responsibility by putting the entire blame on the main accused Unnikrishnan Potti as well as some devaswom board officials.</p>.Complaints of gold missing from more temples surface in Kerala.<p>Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday reiterated that stringent action would be taken against all those responsible. The CPI(M) rejected the opposition's demand for resignation of devaswom minister V N Vasavan and Travancore Devaswom Board members.</p><p>Meanwhile, the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front and BJP are cashing in on the issue by carrying out state wide agitation. The Congress even organised a 'Viswasa Sangamam' (believers' gathering) on Thursday that witnessed the participation of all top leaders of the party. </p>.Unruly scenes in Kerala Assembly over Sabarimala gold missing row.<p>It marked the beginning of regional rallies to be organised across the state in the coming days which will end with another major demonstration at Pandalam, which is believed to be the place where Ayyappa spent his childhood.</p><p>Sabarimala Thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru said that it was very sad to hear that gold from the temple was missing. He also added that devotees were very much hurt over the ongoing row over the fame temple.</p>.Devaswom official suspended in Sabarimala missing gold row; Kerala Assembly session disrupted for second day.<p>Incidentally, the two month long pilgrimage of the temple is hardly two months away. </p><p>The devaswom board vigilance probe exposed a series of irregularities apart from misappropriation of 474.9 grams gold from the gold platings of the 'Dwarapalaka' (guardian deity) idols by Potti. The gold covering was initially done by industrialist Vijay Mallya.</p>.Devaswom official suspended in Sabarimala missing gold row; Kerala Assembly session disrupted for second day.<p>Already the devaswom board admitted the lapses in removing the platings of the two 'dwarapalaka' idols without following the proceeding. While the plating works are usually done at the temple premises, the permission given to Potti to take it to Chennai and the 39 days transit time taken by Potti added to the mysteries. </p><p>The division bench comprising Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V and Justice K V Jayakumar also asked the media to refrain from sensationalising the entire issue until the entire truth of the matter is revealed. The investigation team was also directed to ensure confidentiality.</p>