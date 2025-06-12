Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Second ship fire in days: Blaze aboard Singapore-flagged vessel brought under control

The fire was reported at around 8.40 am in a single container stored on the deck. The crew of the vessel successfully brought the fire under control, the Indian Coast Guard said.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 16:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 16:59 IST
India NewsKerala

Follow us on :

Follow Us