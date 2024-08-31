Some Wayanad landslides-hit areas may be out of bounds forever; survivors pin hope on govt help

Officials working to restore the lives of those affected, especially from the three worst-hit villages of Punchirimattam, Chooralmala and Mundakkai under the Meppadi panchayat, told PTI that human habitation in parts of the first two villages (wards numbered 10, 11 and 12) may not be possible in the future.