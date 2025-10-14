<p>Kannur(Kerala): A 40-year-old man was injured when stones were hurled at a train between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kannur">Kannur</a> South and Thalassery stations here, railway police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The stones were pelted at the Yesvantpur weekly express at around 10 pm on Monday after the train left the Kannur South station.</p>.Stones hurled at Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad in Lucknow.<p>One of the stones entered the S7 sleeper coach through an open window and hit the hand of 40-year-old Arun, completely damaging his phone and causing minor injuries to his hand, they said.</p>.<p>It said that a case will be registered and an investigation will be launched after his statement is recorded.</p>.<p>Police also said that there are sometimes drunk miscreants near the railway tracks who throw stones at passing trains in the night.</p>