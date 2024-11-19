Tantri urges devotees to avoid plastics, uphold cleanliness during Sabarimala pilgrimage

<p>Sabarimala: As thousands of devotees ascend the sacred hills to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sabarimala">Sabarimala </a>Lord Ayyappa Temple daily during the two-month-long pilgrimage season, Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru on Tuesday called for measures to maintain cleanliness and avoid plastic use.</p>.<p>In a video statement, the temple's chief priest emphasised that preserving cleanliness is as vital as the sanctity of the pilgrimage vow.</p>.<p>He urged devotees to ensure the temple premises and surroundings remain pristine, considering it their duty.</p>.Kerala govt to consider increasing virtual queue bookings for Sabarimala.<p>Highlighting the ecological significance of Sabarimala's sacred forests, surrounded by 18 hills, the Tantri stressed that plastic waste adversely impacts the environment and wildlife.</p>.<p>He also encouraged pilgrims to exclude plastic items from their Irumudi Kettu (sacred offering bundle).</p>.<p>The Tantri praised extended temple opening hours for facilitating better darshan and noted that devotees have been returning satisfied.</p>.Sabarimala pilgrimage: Kerala Police to ensure smooth darshan for devotees.<p>Acknowledging the government's efforts, he commended the improved facilities, including German tents and water distribution at Nilakkal and Pampa.</p>.<p>He also noted the active involvement of Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan and Travancore Devaswom Board President P S Prashanth in ensuring a smooth pilgrimage experience.</p>.<p>The annual pilgrimage season at Sabarimala began on November 17, marking the start of the Mandala-Makaravilakku festivities that draw millions of devotees over two months. </p>