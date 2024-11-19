Home
Tantri urges devotees to avoid plastics, uphold cleanliness during Sabarimala pilgrimage

He also encouraged pilgrims to exclude plastic items from their Irumudi Kettu (sacred offering bundle).
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 10:29 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 10:29 IST
India NewsKeralaSabarimalaTrending

