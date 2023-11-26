Tearful adieu to Kochi stampede victims; 2 students still critical

The three students were identified as Athul Thampi of Koothattukulam near Kochi, Ann Rufta of North Paravur near Kochi and Sara Thomas of Thamarassery in Kozhikode. Body of Albin Joseph, who came to watch the concert with some friends, was taken to his native place Palakkad. The post-mortem report found that asphyxiation to be the cause of death.

The condition of two girl students injured in the stampede continue to be critical. Around 40 students are now under treatment. Many students left hospitals after first-aid treatment.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the guidelines for conducting such events would be reviewed, and the State Disaster Management Authority would be asked to give a report on the incident. Kerala Higher Education minister R Bindu said that an expert team would be formed to look into the incident, which would also give suggestions to avert such mishaps in future.

CUSAT vice chancellor P G Sankaran said that prima facie it was found that lapses in crowd management led to the stampede. Kochi city police commissioner A Akbar said that police permission was not taken for conducting the event.

The stampede took place on Saturday evening when students barged into the auditorium where a music concert by Bollywood singer Nikhita Gandhi was organised as part of a tech-fest. Restricting entry of students only through one narrow gate, steep steps to the auditorium, and a sudden rush of students after it started raining were found to be the reasons for the mishap.

While a police case has already been registered in connection with the unnatural deaths, a decision on arraigning the organisers will be taken after initial investigations, police sources said.