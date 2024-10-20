Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

The many survivals of a communist chief minister

The communist leader debuted as minister in 1996 in the E K Nayanar government as power and cooperation minister. But he stepped down in 1998 to take over the CPM state secretary post following the death of Chadyan Govindan.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 23:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2024, 23:42 IST
India NewsKeralaPinarayi Vijayan

Follow us on :

Follow Us