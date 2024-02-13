Tiger trapped in fence rescued in Kerala's Kannur

Subsequently, the forest officials reached the spot, which was close to a busy village road, and noticed that one of the front paws of the big cat was caught in the fence. Thereafter, the tiger was given a tranquiliser shot at around noon and then moved into a cage, the official said.

"Its health condition is being examined. Doctors are checking its paw which was caught in the fence. There was no loss of blood," the official added.

He also said that since the fence was close to the road, the entire operation was carried out quickly and smoothly.