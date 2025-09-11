<p>Kannur: Two persons have been arrested for allegedly hunting a python and cooking its meat at Panapuzha in this north <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> district, forest officials said on Thursday, September 11. </p>.<p>The accused, Pramod and Bineesh, are both natives of Panapuzha.</p>.<p>Forest officials said the duo hunted down an adult python from a rubber plantation near their house on Wednesday evening.</p>.<p>Later, both killed the reptile and prepared a curry at Pramod’s residence, they said.</p>.Snake photography in India: Ethical questions shadow wildlife tourism boom.<p>Acting on a tip-off, Thaliparamba Range Officer Suresh P and his team raided the house and apprehended the duo.</p>.<p>Portions of the snake and the cooked curry were also seized.</p>.<p>A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act.</p>.<p>The two were produced before a court on Thursday and remanded in judicial custody, officials added. </p>