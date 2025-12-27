<p>Kannur (Kerala): Two migrant workers were killed and 13 others injured when a truck carrying a concrete mixer overturned at Mutharikkulam near Sreekandapuram in this north <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> district on Sunday, police said.</p><p>The deceased were identified as Vishwajith Das (30) and Krishna (35), natives of West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, respectively.</p><p>They were among a group of workers returning to their accommodation in Sreekandapuram after completing concreting work at a house in Kunnathur.</p>.Chitradurga: 5 killed, 21 injured in horrific bus fire | Highway accident.<p>The accident occurred as the vehicle was descending the Mutharikkulam hill when the driver allegedly lost control of the truck.</p><p>The truck hit an electric post and overturned, landing upside down, police said. Both Das and Krishna were trapped under the truck and died on the spot.</p><p>The injured, including the driver and 12 other workers, have been admitted to hospitals in Kannur and Taliparamba, police said.</p><p>Police have launched a probe after registering a case, officials said.</p>